Ross Berg is no stranger to leading groups of ski tourers.

As the founder, director and one of the main leaders of Altus Mountain Guides, he has led many newbies to winter adventures. But later this month, he’s going to take a unique group out for an overnight trip.

“I’m going to bring five artists to Kees and Claire Hut for the night,” he says. “I thought it would be cool to take them to the new room to find inspiration and see how they occupy this area.”

The artists – all Sea to Sky locals – will look around the area and then paint their interpretation live on Friday, January 24th at the Mountain Art Event, which is part of the sixth annual Winterstoke Backcountry Festival of Altus and Arc ‘ teryx supports.

The resulting art will be put online for a week and auctioned with the proceeds for the Spearhead Huts project (the Kees and Claire hut is the first of three huts built as part of this project).

“It is the first time for most of them to go ski touring, but everyone is skiing,” says Berg. “It’s really cool. I’m looking forward to taking her to this completely different environment.”

The art event, which also includes music, food and drinks at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Center, is only part of the festival, which also offers courses for beginners, advanced and advanced.

The festival, which is taking place for the sixth time, mainly attracts local visitors to celebrate skiing and snowboarding off-road and to connect the community.

“I think the most important thing is how we can do something else to engage the backcountry ski community and how we can use our community to promote something else.” Berg says. “I want to involve the community. Backcountry skiing can be a pretty isolated activity. You’re traveling nowhere with some friends. If we set up a hub, people can see who the other Hinterland users are.” “

For this purpose, in addition to the clinics, evening events will take place during the festival from January 23 to 26.

On the first evening on Thursday, January 23, a group of avalanche and ski professionals will discuss how the community is impacting climate change and what it can do to help.

Experience Local Lines, a movie night with local athletes and backcountry experts, on January 25th. And on Sunday, January 26th, everything ends with an après.

“I would like to encourage everyone to buy tickets as soon as possible. In Whistler, everyone is at the last minute and it’s easy to miss the boat,” says Berg.

Some of the back country clinics are already sold out. When the festival first started six years ago, it was a good idea to watch the locals flock to beginner courses and then turn to more advanced clinics such as navigation and route planning or crevass travel.

“It is a bit more common this year, which is interesting to see,” says Berg. “We have a broader user base, from beginners to advanced users.”

Further information on the events and clinics as well as tickets can be found at altusmountainguides.com/winterstoke-fest-whistler/.

