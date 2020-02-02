advertisement

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – If Punxsutawney Phil was looking for fans, this was not the place to find them.

While the groundhog predicted that spring is coming, skiers and snowboarders are hoping for winter poles at Jack Frost Ski Resort.

“Then you can’t snowboard and have fun, make snow angels and make snowballs and make snowmen,” said Lillian Ventura of New York.

“We’ve done ten runs so far and it’s break time, so we’re going to watch Subaru Winterfest and go from there,” said John Raisch, resident of Jenkintown.

Jack Frost even celebrated the season that could soon end. Subaru sponsored Winterfest for a weekend. In between, skiers could roast marshmallows or warm them up with hot chocolate.

“It’s clear that we want the winter to last. We’ve had some luck with the weather, we’ve been able to make snow last week and the conditions are great here, so it’s still winter,” said Heather Schiffbauer, director of Marketing at Jack Frost.

