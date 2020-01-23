advertisement

1. Cut off old flower heads from hydrangeas. Remove the top third of each stem along with the dead flowers, but don’t cut off the bottom if you want good flowers this spring. The best new flowers come from the growth of healthy stems from last year. To get the largest possible flowers, reduce the number of flower stems. Otherwise, you will get more medium-sized flowers.

2. Winter-flowering shrubs such as saucer magnolias impress us with their bold beauty on otherwise lifeless-looking sleeping stems. Birds of paradise continue to show their spectacular spikes with unusual orange and blue flowers. Choose some for dramatic bouquets and arrangements to brighten the indoor climate. Camellias floating in a flat bowl give charm and high-quality elegance to a dining table or another place in the house.

advertisement

3. The more you harvest from leafy and pod vegetables, the more the plants produce, especially if they are well fed and watered. The carrots planted last fall have almost peaked, and there is still time to deliver another harvest. (Incidentally, choose carrot varieties according to your soil type. Plant seeds of the short, stocky varieties on heavy clay soils. Plant the longer-growing varieties on sandy soils and those with a lot of organic matter. You will be happier with the results at the end.) Onions can be after Needed to be harvested green – which is a form of thinning – with others remaining four to six inches apart to develop into bulbs for the summer harvest. The development of radishes only takes about three weeks, so you can replant more when harvesting the fully grown radishes.

4. Visit some nurseries to see camellias, azaleas, clivia and other plants in bloom so you can choose the ones you want. If you buy camellias this season, remember to keep the root ball or current soil in your garden or landscape on or above the ground when planting. When camellias are planted deeper than they are used to, they only sit there for a while, suffocate and then slowly die.

5. In coastal areas, apply the first of four annual ripe citrus feeds this week. Wait a few more weeks inland. The subsequent feeding should take place about six weeks later – in March, April / May and June. Every time you feed your citrus trees, spread 0.4 pounds of actual nitrogen per tree (a total of 1.6 pounds per year) around the drip line. Since one pound of a dry fertilizer corresponds to about two cups, this corresponds to about 1.5 cups of urea with each application. Or just 3 cups of Vigoro lawn fertilizer (formula 28-0-3) OR 2.5 cups of Scott lawn fertilizer (32-0-4) – four times a year.

advertisement