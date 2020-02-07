advertisement

A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood resident in Montreal has been ordered to keep away from UQAM campuses while his criminal case is pending. Jean-Claude Rochefort, 71, is an anti-feminist blogger who was accused in December of inciting hatred of women, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Rochefort was arrested in Montreal by police in December after a UQAM professor filed a complaint against Rochefort allegedly posted a blog about Marc Lepine, the man behind the infamous Ecole Polytechnique mass shooting in 1989. It was a shooting that killed 14 women and injured 14 more. Just before the 30th anniversary of the shooting, Rochefort praised Lepina on a blog mostly and was consequently arrested.

Quebec court judge Alexandre Dalmau was informed that Rochefort wrote most of his blogs in English even though his native language is French on Friday. During his bail hearing in December, Rochefort was described by a prosecutor as writing some of the worst examples of inciting hatred. Rochefort was granted bail Dec. 16 after agreeing to make a $ 200 deposit and post $ 2,000 bond. Along with the conditions that required Rochefort to cancel any and all Internet service providers.

Prosecutor Josian Laplante told reporters on Friday that she requested an additional condition, on behalf of the university, that he be barred from entering the UQAM campuses by taking some of the references he made to his blog even though there is no evidence he had going to campuses any time lately.

“You have to understand that in the articles that were published there were references to a UQAM employee and the university requested that the employee be protected in some way. That’s why the Crown and the defense agreed on it, ”Laplante said.

The case is scheduled to return to court on February 21. Whether or not to go to a trial will be determined after Laplante and Rochefort’s lawyer meet to discuss the possibility of a settlement. Rochefort has not denied that he was the one who wrote the blogs that led to his arrest. His charge is the deliberate promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, between September 1 and December 5, 2019, “communicating statements other than in private conversation.”

Rochefort was arrested again in 2009 just before the 20th anniversary of the shooting of Polytechnic as well. Rochefort was arrested for threatening women through the use of his website in addition to posting a photo of an armed Lepine. The charge would eventually be dropped in 2010 however months later Rochefort pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorized firearm. He was sentenced to two years probation and 50 hours of community service.

