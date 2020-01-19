advertisement

ANOTHER WINTER The storm warning applies to Whistler and Sea to Sky.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to bring periods of freezing rain and snow to the Whistler region. Rainfall will change that evening as warmer air flows in,” Environment Canada warned.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots are icy, slippery and dangerous. Bad weather conditions can lead to delays in transportation.”

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain should occur north of Brandywine this afternoon and only then in Whistler in the late afternoon. Unnecessary journeys on the Sea to Sky are not recommended until conditions improve.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected at the same time.

The road conditions can be found at www.drivebc.ca.

Monitor the warnings and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report bad weather, email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports with #BCStorm.

