advertisement

If you haven’t looked out of the window this morning, Whistler has a winter storm warning. By this evening, 30 centimeters of snow are expected to fall.

Environment Canada reported in the early hours of January 7th, stating that “dangerous winter conditions” are expected. It advises against unnecessary journeys until the conditions improve and calls for “extra caution” when walking or driving in the affected areas can suddenly be reduced in heavy snow.

The snow is expected to stop this morning before it subsides in the afternoon.

advertisement

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between Alice Lake Road and Cheekye Forest Service Road in Squamish, which blocks the right lane. It also warns of slushy and slippery sections between Clarke Drive and Autumn Driver between Squamish and Whistler.

As of 07:30 a.m., Whistler Transit has suspended service for Emerald Estates until further notice. Drivers are advised to take their bus on Highway 99 instead. All Whistler Transit users should plan additional travel time today.

At the time of going to press, Whistler Blackcomb had postponed Whistler Mountain’s opening due to avalanche control, and the 7th Heaven Express is now closed due to circumstances.

The avalanche rating for Sea to Sky remains high for alpine, treeline and under-treeline areas, and avalanche Canada does not recommend traveling through terrain with avalanches.

Find out about road conditions at drivebc.ca and up-to-date weather warnings at weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html. Whistler Transit also regularly publishes service updates on its Twitter page.

advertisement