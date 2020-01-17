advertisement

Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions in Ames, Iowa

Driving conditions on US Route 30 near Ames, Iowa deteriorated on Friday, January 17, after strong winds and 3.5 inches of snow fell until 1:15 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) said. According to the NWS, the moderate to heavy snowfall in Friday to Saturday should turn into freezing rain and drizzle. At least 3 to 6 inches of snow has been predicted in western Iowa, with gusts of wind expected to reach 45 miles an hour. “The gusty winds will also lead to widespread, significant reductions in visibility on Saturday, especially across northern and central Iowa. This is the case if a whiteout or almost whiteout with dangerous to dangerous driving conditions is expected, ”says an NWS warning. According to local news reports, the transport teams were on the road in early Friday to monitor the condition of the road. Photo credit: Kevin Cavallin via Storyful

