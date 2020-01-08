advertisement

Some Ontario students will be missing class as some Ontario public high schools prepare to go on a one-day strike on January 8th.

According to a news release issued Friday by the Ontario Federation of High School Teachers (OSSTF), the work action will affect the following eight school boards.

Algoma County School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County School District Board

Avon Maitland County School Board

Niagara County School Board

Limestone County School Board

Renfrew County School Board

The latest workout follows the one-day union results on December 4, 11 and 18.

OSSTF / FEESO, founded in 1919, has over 60,000 members throughout Ontario.

They include public high school teachers, casual teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech language pathologists, social workers, plant support staff, staff university supporters and many others in education.

The current dispute between the union and the government largely revolves around union demands to cancel planned additions to class size, compulsory e-learning and pay increases by 2% rather than the 1% that the Ford government has proposed.

