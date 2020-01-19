advertisement

Some people want it to go away and for some when the snow falls, they want to go out and play.

It was a rainy winter but not necessarily snowy.

With almost all of northern Michigan’s snow this weekend, snowmobiles filled the trails for the first time in 2020.

“I’m so happy with that, it was my day seeing the snow this morning,” said John Rogers, a snowmobiler from Grand Rapids.

Some people hate snow but for these riders, this week’s storm is what they expected.

“In some years it starts early and continues, but it was a very slow start,” said Bob Godbold, snowmobiler from Hersey.

“This year, I have only been out for days and have traveled 300 miles and a few kilometers,” said Wally Kiehler, a Canadian lake sled.

While quantities varied from state to state, almost all of the snowmobile hotspots saw action this weekend as the trails were ready to go.

“We’ve probably had 6 inches of snow in the past two days,” says Koehler.

“It really helped a lot because before Thursday the track was open.”

“It’s nice, smooth and fast,” says Rogers.

“It’s perfect and the groomer was out last night and early this morning,” said Godbold.

“The trails are therefore very smooth.”

For sleds, for businesses along the trails, it’s the best part of winter.

“It’s relaxing. Makes you feel good, lets you meet cool people on the track and see new things that I don’t normally see,” says Rogers.

“I love power,” says Godbold.

“It’s very exciting to hit the accelerator and take off.”

Like many other hobbies and sports, it is always better to enjoy it with others.

“It’s great, it’s great,” says Augie Panozzo of Canadian Lakes.

“Seeing so many people who love to do what you love to do is pretty cool.”

