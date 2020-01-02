advertisement

Coquihalla highway, shown in a photograph file.

ian lindsay / Vancouver Sun

Travelers returning to Alberta this weekend after spending their vacation in British Columbia can be caught in the harsh winter weather conditions on the return routes.

With a strong winter storm expected to hit much of B.C. Interior Thursday evening and Friday, Environment Canada issued a weather alert Thursday to warn drivers. A heavy snowfall that covered the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenays is shifting north into Kelowna, Kamloops and farther east toward Alberta.

“We’re certainly seeing heavy snow, with 10 to 20 centimeters expected in some areas,” said Alysa Pederson, a meteorologist with the Canadian Environment.

The alert covers Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass because snowfall can affect driving and weather in the mountains can change abruptly. People returning to Alberta could see dangerous driving conditions during the snowstorm.

The Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions are expected to receive more snowfall over the weekend. Snow is likely to reach the Alberta border along most of the major roads, but it should not reach as far east as Cranbrook, B.C., to the south, according to Pederson.

There is a chance of freezing rain for the central part of the province as well, so drivers need to be careful and ready behind the wheel, Pederson said.

A few days before Christmas, the Banff National Park area was hit by a snowstorm that brought 80 inches of snow, causing significant stretches of roads west of Calgary to be closed.

On most roads in B.C., including Highways 1 and 3 and Coquihalla, winter tires or chains are mandatory by April 30.

Pederson said people moving around the area should constantly check weather updates through their website or the Canada Environment app, WeatherCAN, to be notified of weather changes or warnings. Before our era road conditions can be reached at drivebc.ca.

“Make sure you have your winter travel gear in your car if you travel through B.C. in the next couple of days because it seems to be very snowy,” Pederson said.

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

