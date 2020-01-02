advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – After a successful first year, Winterfest in Pottsville returns to Schuylkill County next weekend.

“We ended up with around 3,600 people who came out last year, so we had so much fun. Everyone just talked about the snow and how something happened in January while there was usually nothing else going on. It was really easy this year to become enthusiastic about it and anticipate its success, “said Abby Weaver, owner of Pressed Coffee and Books.

Pottsville Winterfest comes to this part of Schuylkill County on Saturday January 11 and the buzzword is local. Those who come find local food, local artisan sellers, local music, local drinks and more.

“We have 25 sellers, a lot of food sellers, Kowalonek’s Kielbasa, here Piggy and Piggy, some staples that have been to our events. We are going to bring in two truckloads of snow from Blue Mountain Ski Resort. We ‘ll have a snow playground for the kids, one beer garden with Yuengling beer, “said seller coordinator Joseph Drasdis.

Winterfest is another event that young organizers in Pottsville say they have set up to attract people to the city. They add that the recent success of these events throughout the year is what sustained them.

“We see the potential, unlike some generations before us, they saw some sort of demise of the city. We can see what it can come back to and how big it can really be,” Drasdis said. “It’s just a matter of pointing out that there is room here to do really fun things. There are people who want to be involved.”

Pottsville Winterfest takes place on South Second Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 11. The road is closed from West Market Street to Mahantango Street.

