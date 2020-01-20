advertisement

Lambre and his mount Cetano van Aspergem Z won the six-jump with a clear lap in 40.22 and won $ 24,090 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

WELLINGTON – Santiago Lambre of Mexico won the $ 73,000 NetJets Grand Prix CSI2 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center late Saturday night.

Lambre and his horse, Cetano van Aspergem Z, won the six-man jump with a clear lap in 40.22 seconds and collected $ 24,090.

advertisement

Olympic athletes Eric Lamaze (Canada) and Idalville D’Esprit ($ 40.26), as well as McLain Ward (Brewster, NY) and Jet Blue ($ 43.60, $ 10,950), Saturday Night Lights “Winter Equestrian Festival places.

“This horse is naturally fast,” said Lambre of his three-year partnership with the ten-year-old gelding from Zangersheide. “I tried not to go mad and I tried to keep a good, nice rhythm. The horse can be very fast at this level, and it was tonight.”

Lambre said he plans to move up to the four-star competition with his winning horse in two weeks.

“This is the first year I’ve had five or six horses to compete in. I plan to jump every week,” said Lambre. “I think I have performance horses for that.”

Lamaze was satisfied with the use of his young horse so early in the season.

“It is premiere and here you are raising the young horses and riders,” said Lamaze. “I think it will be a lot more exciting if we continue, but tonight was a very good competition.”

On Sunday, Andrew Welles and Brindis Bogibo had the quickest jump-off against eight other drivers and won the FEI $ 37,000 Captive One Advisors, 45 meters. Welles was the only driver to drop under 37 seconds in 36,589. He won $ 12,210.

Emily Ward and Millioninmind won the FEI $ 25,000 Hermes Under-25 Grand Prix. Ward won the nine-driver jump-off in 35.99 and pocketed $ 8,250.

The American Lillie Keenan won her second consecutive Martha Jolicoeur Leading Lady Rider Award. The 23-year-old Keenan took first place in the Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup with $ 37,000 and in the NetJets Grand Prix with $ 73,000.

advertisement