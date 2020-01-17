advertisement

Students from across Grand Traverse County are participating in the Inland Seas Education Association’s 9-week boat building program this winter. This program instills a passion for stewardship of the Great Lakes in students aged 8 to 12.

Adam Burks, the chief shipbuilding instructor explains, “This is one of the reasons we love doing hands-on training.”

For students, they learn to work in a team and manage projects. Skills that are sure to stay with them for years to come. Becky Lechota, a sixth grader, says: “For me, it’s because I’m a sailor and I never really knew how boats were made before. So seeing all of the effort is really cool. “

For many of these students, the project will be completed when they set off on their navigation with Traverse Area Community Sailing.

If you would like more information on the Inland Seas Education Association and the many events, volunteer opportunities it has this winter, click here.

