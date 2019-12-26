advertisement

Jameis Winston is on the verge of a season for the ages, just not in the preferred way.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is two interceptions away from becoming the first signal caller in 31 years to throw 30 interceptions in a season as his club closes the campaign against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Winston has done some stellar things this season as well.

For example, he has threw 31 career-best passes and his NFL-high 4,908 yards is also a career-high. He is only the fifth player in NFL history with at least 11 300 passing games.

But that extraordinary number of interceptions diminishes the good grades. And becoming the first quarterback since Tampa Bay’s Vinny Testaverde (35 in 1988) to score 30 marks picks will only further his reputation as a trade-back.

Winston threw four interceptions in a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans last Saturday, and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians described it as a matter of “his being him” when asked if the issues are fixable.

“I think they’re about 50-50,” Arians told reporters after the game. “Corrections have been made, but the results are not happening.”

This is Winston’s first season in the Arians system and the coach said it is not abnormal for an attacker to throw more interceptions as he is accustomed to the move.

But whether Winston will have another chance to run the Arians offense has not been officially determined. His contract expires and Tampa Bay will have a decision to make this offseason.

Winston, however, agrees with his coach that being more familiar with the offense would be a plus.

“The more you understand the concepts inside and out, the better you can execute the show,” Winston told the Tampa Bay Times. “Having a year of experience with these concepts, I know that further learning the concepts (and growing) relationships with coaches … will certainly enhance performance.”

The loss to Houston stopped a four-game winning streak for the Buccaneers (7-8), who are looking to complete a Falcons season sweep. Tampa Bay recorded a 35-22 win over Atlanta on Nov. 24, when Winston threw three touchdown passes and was tapped twice.

The Falcons (6-9) have won three straight games and five of seven after a disastrous 1-7 start. There is heavy speculation that coach Dan Quinn will be fired despite a strong finish involving a troubled 29-22 San Francisco Francis 49ers road on Dec. 15.

Quarterback Matt Ryan lets his team take a long time to find his progress.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” Ryan told reporters. “The first half is not what we wanted. But in this league, the margin of error is small. The difference between being in the mix with a small game passing differently in the first half is not much. But you have to be on the right side of it. “

Ryan has passed for 4,153 yards on the first 4,000 for the ninth straight season. He also has 25 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions.

Receiver Julio Jones reached a milestone in last Sunday’s 24-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones became the fastest player (125 games) to reach 12,000 career yards while surpassing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (142 games).

“It’s a great achievement but it’s for my teammates,” Jones said, crediting offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and his offensive teammates. “Dirk has done a great job this year by putting me in the right positions and utilizing the defenses.”

Jones is battling a knee injury and his status for Sunday will be updated later this week.

Atlanta, which is averaging 31 points during its three-game win streak, had beaten the Buccaneers five times directly before last month’s loss.

The Arians want to earn that second win over the Falcons for one main reason: to avoid a losing season.

“8-8 tastes much better every season,” Arians said. “So yes, we talked about it in the locker room shortly after (Houston’s win). There are no losers in this locker room – let’s make sure of it.”

