WINNIPEG, MB – APRIL 18: Dustin Byfuglien # 33 of the Winnipeg Jets looks to place during a second stoppage in the game against the St. Louis Blues in game five of the first round of the Western Conference during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell MTS On April 18, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The blues defeated the jets 3-2 and led the series 3-2. (Photo by Darcy Finley / NHLI via Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets may finally have an answer to Dustin Byfuglien’s question, as the two sides have reportedly been working towards separation.

The Winnipeg Jets were hampered by the absence of Dustin Byfuglien. It suddenly hit her when this happened just before the start of the season. The Jets most likely counted on Byfuglien to come back and help them replace Jacob Trouba, who they swapped to the New York Rangers.

But where it hit them hardest was the wage ceiling. With the future of Byfuglien in the air, the jets had to be prepared if he decided to come back. His $ 7.6 million cap hit obviously made things a little more complicated. It was pretty difficult for her, as it probably prevented her from fixing her lack of defensive depth on her blue line.

According to Frank Seravalli from TSN, both sides are working on a solution. This takes the form of a mutual termination of the Byfuglien contract.

This is very similar to a buyout in that it allows the jets to separate from it. However, this is different because Byfuglien must also agree. He will also lose his $ 8 million salary this season and his $ 6 million salary next season if he agrees.

Byfuglien’s health was a major concern. This is the main reason why he chose not to report to the jets at all. He has rehabilitated from an ankle injury that he started in December. Byfuglien has been long-lived in the past, but has had some injuries in recent years.

Byfuglien is currently banned without payment after failing to report to the team. Losing him is not ideal, especially for a jet team that is still relatively young, especially in the Blueline. However, it would also give both sides the much needed closure and hopefully help repair what broke.

Most importantly, the jets have plenty of room to breathe. When the jets hit their $ 7.6 million limit, they can do what they haven’t been able to do yet – tackle their obvious defensive problems properly. It doesn’t sound like they are interested in trading for a rent, but there are a few defenders whose contract term could be fascinating to the Jets.

