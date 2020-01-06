advertisement

WINNIPEG – The city of Winnipeg is suing construction companies, consultants and a former senior city official, alleging they engaged in fraud and fraud that increased the cost of a new police headquarters building.

The lawsuit alleges that there were inflated bills, altered citations and kicks in the five years it took to erect the building.

The structure was originally planned to cost $ 135m but ended up costing more than $ 210m by the time it was completed in 2016.

The statement of claim contains claims that have not been proven in court, and no statement of defense has been filed.

There is no immediate comment from lawyers representing the main contractor, Caspian Projects and former Winnipeg chief official Phil Sheegl.

The RCMP previously investigated the case for possible fraud and breach of trust, but prosecutors announced last month that there was insufficient evidence to press charges.

“The decision … not to proceed with criminal reports did not end the case,” Michael Jack, the city’s chief of corporate services, said in a statement written Monday.

“The city has the right to seek damages to protect its interests when it has suffered loss or damage as a result of an alleged fraud or negligent conduct.”

The statement of claim names more than 30 defendants. He claims some “knowingly altered and / or inflated fraudulent values ​​of gambling values ​​and current bills,” which resulted in the city being overworked.

The document also alleges that a company owned by Sheegl received $ 200,000 from a company affiliated with Caspian Projects four months before Caspian was awarded headquarters contracts.

“The contractors, the directors of the contractors … and Sheegl plotted and intertwined between them and other unknown persons to acquire, and induce the city to award, the Phase 1 contract of the joint venture, including, inter alia, by also provided blows to Sheegl and / or Sheegl companies and other unknown persons in exchange for improper procurement advantages, “the request stated.

Robert Tapper, a lawyer who has represented Sheegl in previous cases, told the CBC in 2017 that the money Sheegl received was part of an unrelated real estate transaction involving property in Arizona.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

