advertisement

Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters was named the Associated Press’s Sports History of the Year on Wednesday, as voted on by a mix of AP member sports editors and beat writers.

The AP went with the big comeback of sports-related options rather than the issues that rolled them out in 2019: politics, money and the increasing push for equal pay and equal rights for women.

Woods’ stunning return victory at Augusta National defeated the American football team’s victory at the Women’s World Cup as the best story of the year. Other candidates included the booming call that cost the New Orleans Saints a shot at dominating the Super Bowl and gymnast Simone Biles at the 2019 World Championships.

advertisement

Woods’ comeback seemed impossible as recently as two years, when he admitted he was suffering from back pain that competitive golf could no longer be possible. But his resurrection was nearly 10 years in the making following a scandalous Thanksgiving incident in 2009 resulted in the discovery of infidels and the termination of his marriage. Woods later missed the 2016 season and played only two events in 2017 as his physical condition continued to deteriorate.

He underwent four spine surgeries and spent time in rehabilitation following a 2017 DUI arrest that revealed an addiction to painkillers.

But then Woods put himself at odds on two majors in 2018 – the British Open and the PGA Championship – and finished the year with a win in the season-ending Tour Championship.

When Woods, now 43, won his first green jackets in 1997, he blew the field with 12 strokes and came out of the 18th green in the arms of his father, Earl. Twenty-two years later, Woods captured his fifth Masters and 16th major with a stroke before meeting his new son, Charlie, at the same place he hugged his father two decades ago.

Said Woods, “For them to see what their father wants to win a major championship, I hope it’s something they will never forget.”

Woods, who recently captured the U.S. Presidents’ winning team, has 82 PGA Tour wins – tied for the first time with Sam Snead – including a win at the ZOZO Championship in Japan in October.

– Starting the media level

advertisement