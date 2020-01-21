advertisement

On Monday, January 13th, we started the All-Star game round by starting the East-West Shrine Bowl exercises. For the more than 100 athletes who made up the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl list, this was the last opportunity to impress the NFL teams with a training week and game day. For a large proportion of the players, this collection of talents represents the highest level of competition they have ever been exposed to. It is therefore of the utmost importance for the design process to put together a good volume for scouts, trainers and GMs.

If performed correctly, players can switch from a substantially unknown to a draft pick in the middle of the round. At the same time, if a player is poorly executed, he can move from high expectations to more question marks than he expected. In advance, we’ll look at a handful of players who have won their week’s overall performance, and then a handful of players who missed the opportunity to improve their draft stock.

Winner:

Binjimen Victor (WR – Ohio State)

Victor had a great week from day one of training to Saturday afternoon. He had an excellent 6.35 cm (6.33 inch) weight and demonstrated the ability to use its length to create a separation and win jumping ball situations. Throughout the week in training, the corners struggled to keep up with him on the one-to-one exercises, and in the game he put everything together during one of the highlights of the day. He used his size to go up and attack the ball with a flea TD pass while it was double covered. Victor showed his excellent body control and hands and ended the game with 2 receptions, 50 yards and the TD. He definitely helped himself this week and climbed a few places in a deep 2020 recipient class. So much so that I could see how he got his name early on the third day of the NFL draft.

Malcolm Perry (WR – Navy)

Perry entered Shrine Week and was preparing to change position. He played QB in the Navy, but was essentially an RB. During the Shrine Week, Perry made the move to the recipient in hopes of maximizing his properties. Based on reports and videos released during the practice week, it paid off. The compact design of Perry, 5’9 ″ 182 lbs and the great maneuverability made it one of the cleanest distance runners for the receivers present. When it came to the game, Perry showed his breakout and pace as he exerted direct pressure, stormed through the hole and ran to the end zone on a long TD run. It was his only touch in the game, but he showed how dangerous he was when the ball scored 1 carry and scored for 52 yards. Perry has definitely left scouts and coaches, who are intrigued with his raw skills and projects to fill a Wes Welker-type slot role for a team. Like Victor, I see Perry getting into the early third day discussion where he doesn’t have much experience.

James Morgan (QB – Florida International)

Morgan was the best QB in the entire week of training and in the game on Saturday. He checked in with an NFL size of 6’4 ″ 223 lbs and showed an arm that could do all the necessary throws. He started on matchday and showed that he can lead a team and lead a game. Morgan ended the day 9/14 for 116 yards and 1 TD. After this strong week, I am confident that Morgan has moved on from day 3 to his goal, which is not yet likely to be a substitute. I would also keep an eye on him as he could be a senior bowl target if a QB fails for any reason. Most recently, Morgan also received the Pat Tillman Award this week. An award that is given to the player who stands for intelligence, sportiness and service.

Alex Highsmith (EDGE – Charlotte)

Alex Highsmith left Shrine Week as the best Passrusher in the field. He had a lot of hype the week after finishing third in the nation in sacks in the 2019 season, and he lived up to expectations throughout the week of training. He checked in well at 6’3 ″ 247 lbs. with good arm length. Throughout the week, Highsmith showed his flex and flexibility in the exercises and really showed during the game that he had jumped off the line. Highsmith has a very high chance of being the first player from the squad that moved in April. I think he’s included in a top 100 selection after this week.

James Robinson (RB – State of Illinois)

The last winner of the week is RB James Robinson from Illinois State. He measured at 5 ″ 9 ″ and a fat 222 lbs. When Robinson got into the week, he had a lot of questions about his outbreak and overall speed. He wasted no time answering these questions with his performance during the week. Robinson took the handover several times, put his foot in the ground to make a cut, and then shot through the lane. He then transferred this to the Saturday game. He put it all together on a 63-yard touchdown, breaking through the left side of the line and then overtaking everyone on the way to the touchdown. When I came in I didn’t really know about James Robinson. He made a name for himself this week and I think he could be in the 6th-7th Slip round or, worse, be a priority free agent by design.

Loser:

Mason Fine (QB – North Texas)

Mason Fine had average performance and didn’t really do anything that would hurt him dramatically. However, his weighing up probably ended hopes of being drafted before he even played. He checked in on a very under-sized 5’9 ″ 189 lbs. This is a big red flag for teams. No player has ever had success at this size on the NFL level. Even the shorter QBs like Russell Wilson check in with a much thicker figure and bigger hands. Checked in well with a hand measurement under 9 “. I think that with this check-in, the chances of a late call are pretty high. His best chance would be to change position if he did some nice athletic on his pro day Otherwise I don’t see how he can make an NFL career.

John Hightower (WR – Boise State)

All in all, Hightower had a decent week, but many draft experts highlighted him as possibly the best recipient and had the chance to progress in the 5th to 6th round with a great week. While checking in, he checked in at a fairly good size and 6 ” 185 lbs in weight, but he also checked in with 9 ” hands. Hand measurements will not kill a player’s draft stick alone, but problems related to the measurements will. During the first few days of training, Hightower reportedly had great difficulty getting easy passes. He would win the 1v1 battle but could not end it by catching. He improved over the week, but on game day he only managed to catch for 12 yards, which was an overall below-average week, especially for players like Binjimen Victor who had a great week. I think we can see that Hightower is now slipping towards the seventh round goal for the teams.

Luq Barcoo (CB – State of San Diego)

Luq had a lot of interest in his name coming to Shrine Week after leading college football in Interceptions in 2019. I expected him to come in and lock out the best recipients of the week. However, this has not been achieved. Barcoo was beaten consistently 1: 1 and was much slower than expected. Speed ​​is the be-all and end-all in the next stage, so Barcoo will have trouble moving to the next stage. I would suggest maybe changing positions in safety, but he only checked in at 6’172 lbs. He would have to put on almost 30 pounds to match the body type of an NFL position. That would not be a good plan for someone who already has speed issues. When I entered I thought Barcoo was going to move in. After Saturday, it looks like he might only get an invitation to the camp due to his high number of listeners.

Cohl Cabral (OG – State of Arizona)

Cabral had one of the toughest weeks of all players. He fought violently with his skill level and his anchor. He was unable to generate any kind of thrust in the running game and could not anchor against the strong central defenders in passport exercises. Cabral has a lot of work to do to bring his strength to an NFL level. From what he showed in the exercises this week, I see no reason why a team would spend a draft capital to buy it. He will have to make it as a camp invitee.

