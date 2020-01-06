advertisement

Despite Ricky Gervais’ request that the Golden Globe winners not become political, several winners used their time on stage to comment on climate change and abortion rights.

Patricia Arquette, who won for her role in “The Act” by Hulu, asked participants and viewers to vote in the 2020 elections. The increasing tensions with Iran, the behavior of President Donald Trump and Australian bushfires, which were exacerbated by climate change, were seen as particularly urgent crises.

“I know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we won’t look back in the history books that night. We’ll see a country on the brink of war, the United States. A president tweets a 52-bomb threat, including cultural sites. Young people around the world are risking their lives. People who don’t know if bombs are falling on their children’s heads. And the continent is on fire, “she said.” So while I love my children so much, I ask all of us to give them a better world for our children and their children. We have to vote in 2020 and we have to ask and ask everyone who we know can vote in 2020. “

At the beginning of the show, Russell Crowe won for his portrayal of Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News, in “The Loudest Voice” by Showtime. Crowe, who was unable to attend the Australian bushfires, had Jennifer Aniston read a statement reading that the fires he is currently experiencing are a result of climate change: “Make no mistake. The tragedy in Australia is due to climate change. We need to act on a scientific basis, convert our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for its unique and amazing place. “

Michelle Williams, who won FX ‘”Fosse / Verdon” for her role as Gwen Verdon, spoke out in favor of abortion rights and urged women to vote “for their own interests” in the upcoming elections this fall.

“I know that my decisions are different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to, that we live in a country based on the principle that I am free to live from my principals and that you are free to live from yours. “She said.” Women, 18 to 118, when it’s time to vote, please do it in your own interest. This is what men have been doing for years. That’s why the world looks so similar to them. But don’t forget we are the largest election body in the country. Let’s look more similar. “

These risk takers on the red carpet turned their heads at the Golden Globes 2020. Photo credit: Getty

Kerry Washington’s top was just a chain, a little black jacket, and lots of strategically placed double-sided tapes. Photo credit: Getty

Jennifer Lopez looked like a Christmas present with her huge green and gold bow. Photo credit: Getty

Brown is an unusual color on the red carpet, but Gwyneth Paltrow rocked this unusual waist robe. Photo credit: Getty

Salma Hayek wore a deep dress that was definitely an eye-catcher. Photo credit: GettyPhoto credit: Getty

Taylor Swift floral print with a much more subtle keyhole in the middle. Photo credit: Getty

Zoey Deutch was chic in this canary yellow dress with bell sleeves from the 60s. Photo credit: Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen defied the black tuxedo trend with this bold, all-blue suit. Photo credit: Getty

Rooney Mara has channeled a Gothic goddess in black lace. Photo credit: Getty

Olivia Colman looked royal red in this dramatic, swollen, strapless dress. Photo credit: Getty

Jodie Comer, the star of “Killing Eve”, also made a big shoulder impression. Photo credit: Getty

Joey King’s dress by Iris Van Helpen looked like an optical illusion on the red carpet. Photo credit: Getty

Cate Blanchett is always a red carpet risk taker. The angular, jeweled halter top contrasted sharply with the soft, pleated arms. Photo credit: Getty

Billy Porter made another explanation of the red carpet in this feathered white tuxedo. The underside came loose when the star said “pose”: “This is a standing outfit.” Photo credit: Getty

