The winners of the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards will be announced live at today’s ceremony, hosted for the second time in a row by Aubrey Plaza (fresh reviews from Sundance for their appearance in the indie “Black Bear”). Unlike the Oscars, where Netflix is ​​the most nominated studio, the Spirit Awards 2020 will be dominated by A24. The indie distributor has released 18 nominations in four films: “The Lighthouse”, “Waves”, “The Farewell”, “Uncut Gems” and “The Last Black Man” in San Francisco. The “Uncut Gems” by the Safdie brothers and Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse” lead all films with five nominations each. Both films are nominated for the best feature film, along with Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life”, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency”.

Best feature

A hidden life

MILD

THE GOOD BYE

MARRIAGE HISTORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best first feature

BOOK SMART

THE RISE

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

I’ll see you yesterday

Best female lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – ENTRIES

Elisabeth Moss – YOUR SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEANING

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

Best male lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME FREEDOM

Kelvin Harrison Jr.- LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best supportive woman

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME FREEDOM

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best supportive man

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING STICK

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach – HISTORY

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEANING

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH-FLYING BIRD

Best first screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – see you yesterday

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – ENTRIES

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW OFF THE MAN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREEN GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Last Night

Best camera

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Kotrungroj – THE THIRD WOMAN

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best processing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WOMAN

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME FREEDOM

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING STICK

COLE WELL

GIVE ME FREEDOM

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage story”

Best documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEY LAND

ISLAND OF HUNGRY SPIRITS

Best international film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASIT, South Korea

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone To See Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PRETREATMENT

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WOMAN

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer than fiction award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt

