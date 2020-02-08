Unlike the Oscars, A24 leads all studios at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards with 18 nominations.
The winners of the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards will be announced live at today’s ceremony, hosted for the second time in a row by Aubrey Plaza (fresh reviews from Sundance for their appearance in the indie “Black Bear”). Unlike the Oscars, where Netflix is the most nominated studio, the Spirit Awards 2020 will be dominated by A24. The indie distributor has released 18 nominations in four films: “The Lighthouse”, “Waves”, “The Farewell”, “Uncut Gems” and “The Last Black Man” in San Francisco. The “Uncut Gems” by the Safdie brothers and Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse” lead all films with five nominations each. Both films are nominated for the best feature film, along with Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life”, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency”.
Best feature
A hidden life
MILD
THE GOOD BYE
MARRIAGE HISTORY
UNCUT GEMS
Best director
Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY
Julius Onah – LUCE
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS
Best first feature
BOOK SMART
THE RISE
DIANE
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
THE MUSTANG
I’ll see you yesterday
Best female lead
Karen Allen – COLEWELL
Hong Chau – ENTRIES
Elisabeth Moss – YOUR SMELL
Mary Kay Place – DIANE
Alfre Woodard – CLEANING
Renée Zellweger – JUDY
Best male lead
Chris Galust – GIVE ME FREEDOM
Kelvin Harrison Jr.- LUCE
Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS
Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG
Best supportive woman
Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS
Taylor Russell – WAVES
Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME FREEDOM
Octavia Spencer – LUCE
Best supportive man
Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY
Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY
Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Wendell Pierce – BURNING STICK
Best screenplay
Noah Baumbach – HISTORY
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Chinonye Chukwu – CLEANING
Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH-FLYING BIRD
Best first screenplay
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – see you yesterday
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – ENTRIES
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW OFF THE MAN
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREEN GRASS
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Last Night
Best camera
Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS
Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY
Chananun Kotrungroj – THE THIRD WOMAN
Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR
Best processing
Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WOMAN
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST
Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME FREEDOM
John Cassavetes Award
BURNING STICK
COLE WELL
GIVE ME FREEDOM
PREMATURE
WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY
Robert Altman Award
“Marriage story”
Best documentary
AMERICAN FACTORY
APOLLO 11
FOR SAMA
HONEY LAND
ISLAND OF HUNGRY SPIRITS
Best international film
INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil
LES MISERABLES, France
PARASIT, South Korea
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France
RETABLO, Peru
THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom
Piaget Producers Award
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone To See Award
Rashaad Ernesto Green – PRETREATMENT
Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WOMAN
Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Truer than fiction award
Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER
Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS
Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA
Annual Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
Lulu Wang
Kelly Reichardt
