Let’s raise a warning before doing anything else in this part of The Circle interview – there are spoilers from the last episode! If you’re not done with the season, you may want to stop reading.

For everyone else, we’ll share our interview with the season’s winner!

Throughout the first season, Joey Sasso presented himself as a force to be reckoned with – but also as a true friend of many in The Circle. He understood the social game, made real friends and, towards the end, also thought strategically, as not everyone else did. He took some risks, but they paid off – including the fact that Shubham wasn’t ranked lower in the final scoring. He is a very personable guy who was easy to find and now serves as a worthy winner of the first season.

In our interview, Joey talks about his experiences on the show, some of the lonely times, and what it was like to watch them.

Carter Matt – How hard was it to keep this a secret?

Joey Sasso – It was almost like a Star Wars movie or something of the order. I don’t keep secrets and I am always honest when something is going on, but when it is serious I can keep my mouth shut.

So it’s crazy. You come back from the show, you come back to normal life, you come back to routine and you have the thing you know is coming! But nobody else knows that it exists. It was like, “This thing will come out at some point, but even though I’ve done it, it doesn’t feel real.”

When I saw the show with everyone in the past few weeks, I was in a circle again and played the game. I have as much fun with it as the audience, because even though we were there, we always experience it with all their eyes.

How has it been for some of your friends and family members in the past few weeks?

For me, the most important thing that this means is the affirmation for my mother and father, my sister, my aunts and uncles and my entire large family. I come from such a large, close family in Rochester and moved when I was 18 to make my dreams come true right after I graduated from high school. Film has always been my life. It’s been almost ten years since I was grinding continuously – being broke, living day after day, week after week, and never losing hope that that’s what I’m supposed to do.

It was very gratifying that this opportunity came and developed that way. No one in my family except my mother and father knows what’s going on. I can’t wait to share this with everyone. It’s amazing not only to get me out of there, but to give birth to my family and their values.

How do you face loneliness when you were there? Did you really feel that?

Oh yes, you definitely feel lonely. I can best describe it when we all love one day at home to do nothing to relax, but when you do that for a few days your body starts to hurt and you go a little crazy. This is a kind of mental game that you are aware of that can happen before you go inside. You want to do it well and get over any blockage – the longer you stay, the closer you are, but the crazier you get.

I know, at least for me it became very difficult towards the end. It went from really fun to “Okay, now it’s serious”. It was like the last round of the fight.

I brought a sketchbook with me and that’s really all I did. It’s fun to see what other people have done. As an actor and writer, my mind always moves a million miles a minute. You can probably see that I am ADHD ten times. One thing that has always worked for me is that I sit down and draw with a sketch pad, a few pens. I don’t know how to draw a real object to save my life, but I draw these strange things to put my mind in perspective. Between games and chats, that kept me going and let me breathe a little.

You took some big risks this season, including when you were a superinfluxor. You haven’t shut down Shubham, even though you’ve realized that he’s a major threat. Was that kindness, strategy, or confidence that you could beat him?

I never thought of winning the game. I say that in the most honest way, because when this opportunity arose it was a very different experience for me. In the past I was offered other reality shows and I always refused them. It has always been a stigma that you can’t do reality television as an actor. But that was another thing that felt so fresh.

I know a lot of people who saw the trailer, but when they saw the show they didn’t understand that. I felt the same way. I knew if I went there and thought about money or won, it gave me ulterior motives and got me in the head. I know, of course, that I am extremely competitive. For me, winning meant reaching the final and at that point it was like “dude, I’ve already won”. I was not blocked and made it to the end.

The Sean block that you mentioned was done at that point. I felt so terrible. I’m such a sensitive guy, especially when it comes to hurting someone, and that’s why The Circle was so challenging for me. It is a game and everyone was so aware of it, but you know that at certain points people bring in their personal feelings. I would never want to hurt anyone, especially someone like Sean who took an amazing risk and surrendered there in a way that will inspire many people. I was glad it was face to face so I could tell her why and talk to her. It really devastated me, man. It broke my heart and wondered how long I could do it.

When you are thinking about taking someone out, you are either sitting in bed or looking at the pictures on the screen. You start to play a chess game in your head and connect this person with this person. It drives you crazy!

How bad was the paranoia in there – I remember that people once thought you were a catfish and you were one of the most sincere people there! Just watch it was like “Wow, this is what this game does to your brain.”

Oh yeah! I had so many people who turned to me and said, “Why did you think Antonio was a catfish?” So much happens in a day and many things that people don’t see. With Antonio, it was just his biography – that he was a professional basketball player and the fact that he said, “You call me Chef Antonio.” Nobody calls you Chef Antonio! I do not believe that. It started in the first day and I haven’t understood everything yet, but that’s how I learn – throw myself into the deep water and learn to swim.

I remember the first day when I looked at the screen and was with everyone. Don’t you dare! Next. “I think it’s perfectly understandable how someone could have looked at me and said,” This kid is not real. “For those who were lucky enough to stay in the game long enough, we all understood who we really were.

What is the relationship between you and Shubham? Have you been up to date since the show?

Oh yeah. The child is such a sweetheart. I love him until death. We had a conversation on the first day that wasn’t in the first episode – it was about the time when Alana was blocked. He was afraid he would leave because he was in eighth place and I could tell what kind of person he was from his picture and profile. I respected the fact that he was standing there. The hardest thing anyone can do is leave their comfort zone and be vulnerable. I could tell on the first day that he did. It got really firm.

With some other conversations – not with Shubby, but with others – you really sit back and ask yourself whether the conversations are real or just strategic.

The show did a lot of your moment with Miranda. Where are things with you two now?

We are definitely in each other’s life. I know a lot of people have been drawn in and want us to get married and have children from all the DMs and tweets I get, but in such a situation I never want to confirm anything – as you say, “Oh, we’re officially together Then prepare people in case anything bad ever happens to be upset.

I can definitely say that she is someone I love and respect very much – she is a big part of my life and someone I would do anything for. I am so happy that this experience brought us all together, especially me and Miranda, because otherwise I would not have found it. She is such a nice person.

After you finish this show, what do you want to follow now? Are there certain passions?

My special passion is acting, but I’m also a writer. I just got my first film in production – it took almost eight years to finish and it took a year and a half for The Circle to happen. My problem has never been my acting ability or reading ability. It’s like I’m a New York Italian. So casting directors will say, “Joey is great and he’s on the ball, but it’s so difficult to determine.”

It underpinned my film even more. In my film, the character I play is a raw, mean story on the streets – it’s exactly what people thought I was in Episode 1 without getting to know me. When the film was in the post and it presented itself, I thought, “What do I have to lose in my life and career at this point?”

I can only hope that I get some real opportunities afterwards. I’ve always known that the best way to present myself is when a door opens for me.

Let’s say another season of The Circle is taking place. What advice would you give new participants?

The best advice I can give is to be yourself. I think the only thing people see about many types of catfish is that they would be more interesting and personable if they were just themselves. The catfishing perspective is really fun – I think the best was Seaburn as Rebecca and that’s why he made it to the end. He is safe and he had a great time! For the other people, the insecurity in itself was something you could see, but you should know that they are all beautiful and great. If they had been themselves, they would have had a better chance in the game.

The last thing I want to do is leave the show and regret it. So I would say always stay true to yourself, trust your belly and whatever happens happens. So many things are not in your hand when you are in the game.

Are you glad that Joey won The Circle in the end?

Be sure to share in the comments below! In the meantime, stay tuned for some other news about the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

