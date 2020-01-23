advertisement

At this point, you have probably received great news that Winn Schott will be returning to Supergirl on Sunday evening. However, Jeremy Jordan’s character will no longer be the same as he used to be.

The picture above is one of the first from this episode and shows the Winn character with something he has never seen before with these characters – a mask! He has been in the future for some time and we certainly think it is possible that a few different things have changed in his absence. That is, without mentioning the fact that the crisis on infinite earth could have changed even more.

One of the great things about Winn’s return is that Kara has another ally at a time when she could use it. In addition, we as viewers have the opportunity to see what kind of technology he has developed. Win’s intelligence has enriched the present and we have to imagine that he could do so much cooler stuff in the future.

Winn will also prove useful after a copy of Toyman surfaces. Given that the original version of Toyman was his own father, it makes sense for him to help in this fight. He understands the MO and the way hunting could be better than anyone else.

Given that the episode on Sunday is titled “Back from the Future: Part One”, it’s pretty obvious that the character has more to offer than that. However, you may have to wait a while – we assume that the part 1 series will likely not be used for a few weeks. Does The CW really want to compete against the Super Bowl and the Oscars? Difficult to imagine.

