Vineyards and producers vow to rebuild

How can you help

South Australians are encouraged to help Hills producers recover from the Cudlee Creek inferno by shopping directly online.

Bird in Hand Winery owner Andrew Nugent also encouraged people to visit the region, where it can be done safely, and to support local growers, farmers and growers.

“It’s not just grapegrower … there are cheesemakers and a whole bunch of cheese that has been destroyed,” he said.

“There are apple, pear and cherry growers as well as lamb and beef producers and strawberry producers.

“If the community can buy directly online, that’s the best.

“Simply put, if they could support the smaller producers in particular, there are a number of producers that have been completely wiped out.”

Andrew Nugent, owner of media_cameraBird in hand: “We are certainly affected, but there are people who are in a much worse situation than we are.” Picture: Mark Brake

Mr. Nugent said it was “a very difficult time for the community”.

“We are certainly affected, but there are people who are in a much worse situation than we are,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these people.”

Up to half of Bird in Hand’s own vineyards were affected by the fire, but Mr. Nugent said the full extent was unknown for months because the vines either die or survive.

Mr. Nugent stayed in his Woodside winery when the fire approached after sending his staff home and earlier evacuating his family.

“I saw the fire coming over the hill. The smoke was everywhere, really apocalyptic stuff, ”he said.

Mr. Nugent said the front hedge of the winery was on fire, the vineyards were burning and flames were licking the cellar door.

But the CFS came quickly and protected the property.

“I can’t speak highly enough of these guys.

“They drove up in their truck and saved the house and property,” said Mr. Nugent, who reopened his winery on Christmas Day.

The fire at Cudlee Creek burned uncontrollably through the Adelaide Hills in South Australia on December 22 after at least two wineries in the district had previously been destroyed. Credit: Tilbrook Estate via Storyful

The wine region Adelaide Hills has published a call for fire fighting on its own GoFundMe page, through which the proceeds are distributed to the producers concerned. They also accept donations in the form of products, vouchers or company experiences that can be auctioned off in the coming months.

In the meantime, the South Australian Tourism Commission has launched a new campaign in Britain aimed at promoting the state, including the fire-ravaged Adelaide Hills.

As part of the campaign, three UK-based artists created bespoke limited-edition labels for the three SA wineries Bird in Hand, Yalumba in the Barossa Valley and d’Arenberg in McLaren Vale.

There is a competition where British consumers vote for their favorite label to win a trip to South Africa and visit the wineries and regions featured. Tourism Secretary David Ridgway said Britain is a major tourism market with an average of 60,000 British visitors a year.

“The campaign is about getting people to talk about South Australia and the great wines we produce,” he said.

“We know that the fires were on everyone’s lips, and although this campaign has been planned for a long time, we think it is an important boundary in the sand – we are resilient and will prevail.”

