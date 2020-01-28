advertisement

Now it’s getting serious.

According to a study published on Monday, many of the world’s major wine growing areas could shrink dramatically due to man-made climate change.

This is because grapes are extremely sensitive to the changes in temperature and season associated with climate change.

If the global temperature rises by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, the regions of the world where grapes can be grown could shrink by 56%, the study says.

And with a warming of 7.2 degrees, 85% of these countries could no longer produce good wine.

“In a way, wine is like the coal mine canary that affects agriculture through climate change because these grapes are so climate sensitive,” said study co-author Benjamin Cook of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

The study was carried out by combining long-term records with global data on where different grapes are planted.

Already warm wine-growing regions like Italy, Spain and Australia will suffer the greatest losses with the warming of the planet. However, the scientists say that cooler wine-growing regions in countries like Germany, New Zealand, and the northwest Pacific region of the United States could remain relatively intact.

Overall, however, the study’s authors stated that losses in both warming scenarios are unavoidable due to temperature changes and seasonal changes that would affect conditions during the ripening of the varieties.

These factors would also affect the quality of the wines, the study says.

The wine types examined included Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and Syrah.

But there is hope. The conversion of some types of wine could reduce losses. The study states that the reorganization of certain grape varieties could halve the potential losses in the wine-growing regions.

“Switching these varieties can significantly reduce losses,” said Cook.

However, switching wine varieties could pose significant legal, cultural and financial challenges.

“Discussions have already begun in Europe about new legislation to make it easier for large regions to change the varieties they grow,” said study co-author Elizabeth Wolkovich of the University of British Columbia at Vancouver.

“But growers still have to learn to grow these new varieties,” she said. “This is a major hurdle in some regions where the same varieties have been grown for hundreds and hundreds of years, and they need consumers who are willing to accept varieties other than theirs.” Favorite regions. “

Cook added: “The key is that there are still ways to adapt viticulture to a warmer world. The problem of climate change only needs to be taken seriously. “

The study was published in the Proceedings journal of the National Academy of Sciences.

