STEFIN Lawinski’s “Pop” once boasted that he would never put a nail in his home in Windsor, but that couldn’t prevent the hammer from falling on the front steps of 20 Swan Tce on a busy auction day across town on Saturday.

“There was a massive storm 30 or 40 years ago, and the roof was blown off and landed on Green Tce,” Lawinski said after the auction.

“Pop sat out here (on the balcony) and says,” I’ve never put a nail in this house and never will. “

It would take more than a few nails to bring this 1800s Federation home up to date, but after 50 bids in less than 10 minutes, all eight registered bidders had shown their commitment to the challenge.

“This is the strongest start to the year in six years,” said Ross Armstrong, lead agent of Place Newmarket, about the property market.

“There is limited inventory, and many people stick to their existing property and rent it and buy another one because interest rates are low and it creates a bit of a shortage.”

Dianne McBain, who lives in a neighboring suburb, was looking for such an investment, while Rachael and James Cockburn wanted to buy their first house and were happy to take this three bedroom house on a 405 square meter block as a “fixer upper”. ,

“We rented on Eildon Road for a few years and enjoyed it very much, so we’re trying to get in here,” said Mrs. Cockburn.

“We thought we would try a different approach and opt for a fixer upper.”

At the beginning of the auction, both bidders had to watch and see.

“It doesn’t make sense to bid until it’s on the market,” said McBain.

The crowd of 50 spectators, including bidders, viewers, agents and a television team, gathered on the quiet downtown street at 10 a.m. before the start.

Auctioneer Peter Burgin accepted an opening bid of $ 600,000 and allowed bidders to set the pace despite his efforts to promote stronger bids.

“I told you that would not work,” he said when two bidders in the front yard continued their small bid increases when the property exceeded $ 700,000.

“Is it on the market?” Called a bidder with a rainbow umbrella from the street.

“Yes, it is,” replied Mr. Burgin.

Ms. McBain and the Cockburns, who were not far from each other on the street, took part in the auction soon after.

Her quick fire burst of 18 bids raised the price from $ 723,000 to $ 756,000 in a matter of seconds, with Ms. McBain remaining at the top with $ 1,000 to buy the house.

“It was exciting, my legs tell me it was,” said Ms. McBain.

“I have no experience (at auctions), but we had a game plan.

“It will be at home in the future, but it is an investment. There is still a lot to do.”

On the front balcony of the house that Samuel Gilpin bought in 1940, his family had many fond memories.

“My grandfather used to breed chooks and was one of the judges at the Royal National Show, and my mother also showed the chooks,” said Lawinski.

“Aunt Val, who owns the property, is now in geriatric care, but previously worked at the Royal Brisbane Hospital and they walked to work and took us to Downey Park.”

The property was one of 55 items auctioned in Brisbane yesterday.

