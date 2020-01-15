advertisement

Vancouver was covered with snow on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (SJDJ / Twitter)

Winds up to 90 km / h expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warns that roofs and roof windows may be damaged by high winds

Snow warning has ended for Metro Vancouver but Environment Canada has issued a wind warning in its home country.

According to the agency, up to 15 centimeters of snow has accumulated in some areas. Environment in Canada said southeast winds between 70 and 90 kilometers per hour would start in Victoria early Wednesday evening and spread to Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver until later tonight.

The agency warned that flocks and roof windows could be damaged by high winds, and lost objects and tree branches could be thrown around.

“Be ready to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to the high winds,” Environment Canada said.

