Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

The winds are expected to ease by Saturday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a rain and wind warning throughout Metro Vancouver with snow expected along Coquihalla.

The warning, issued by Environment Canada around 5 a.m. Friday, said rain would continue to fall over the south coast, particularly Metro Vancouver, on Friday morning before falling in some showers near midday.

Southeast winds are expected to intensify gradually through Friday, especially for areas near Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford. Late evening winds should briefly reach 70 kilometers per hour before moving south.

Winds are expected to change early on Saturday when areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait can experience strong winds again.

As the storm moves across the region, up to 15 inches of snow is expected to fall Friday evening.

