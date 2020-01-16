advertisement

Clean power

January 16, 2020 against Kurt Lowder

advertisement

Trump does not like wind and solar energy, but the market absolutely loves wind and solar energy. The EIA predicts that wind, solar, hydropower and energy storage in 2020 will amount to 78% of the new electrical generation capacity.

While natural gas adds 9.3 GW of new capacity, 3.74 GW is retired. The net amount of natural gas for 2020 is therefore 5.56 GW. As renewable energy sources and energy storage become more affordable, we will see that natural gas continues to lose market share.

Wind will be # 1 in 2020 with a total of 18.5 GW of capacity coming online. It is worth noting that these newer turbines have higher capacity factors than previous turbines. Moreover, wind energy reaches newer markets, because turbines are designed for different wind speeds.

Solar will grow to 13.58 GW in 2020. The red state of Texas will add 22% solar energy on a utility scale. Texas has a great opportunity to lead the nation in renewable energy. The wind in the desert plains of West Texas is very constant at night. Conversely, wind along the Texas coast is most consistent in the afternoon and evening. Then of course solar energy only produces during the day. This wide variety of sources really helps because much less energy storage is required.

So while there may be a political struggle for renewable energy sources and fossil fuels, the market is clearly opting for cheaper renewable energy. Environmentalists should never become complacent; however, this news should give us hope and the determination we need to speed up the low-carbon effort.

American renewable energy subsidies are being phased out, but price decreases should roughly keep up with the loss of subsidies. Further political action against climate change would be ideal, but let’s not forget that there is more than one way to achieve a goal. Share this news with friends who are depressed about climate change and ask them to participate in the growing sustainability movement. Continued early acceptance of EVs is crucial for the low-carbon effort, as this will dramatically lower the cost of energy storage.

With more affordable energy storage, wind and solar energy can replace existing fossil fuel plants. At present, renewable energy mainly replaces fossil fuels that have reached the end of their lifespan. In the 2020s, we will see that coal and natural gas assets are stranded because wind + solar energy + energy storage will fall below the marginal costs of fossil fuels.

Sun and wind continue to fall in price. The world record for solar energy in Portugal is set at 1.476 cents per kilowatt hour. The US will certainly see the costs as low and lower. Renewable energy is economically unstoppable. The topic of renewable energy may still be partisan, but several major donors understand the enormous value of affordable energy.

The fossil fuel lobby is weakened and dozens of important industries have plans to gain access to cheaper renewable energy. Texas was mentioned earlier because it had the opportunity to lead the way in sustainable energy. Think about all the companies that want to take advantage of cheap energy prices. The future wind and solar prices will amount to 1-2 cents per kilowatt hour and that is a huge competitive advantage.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Kurt Lowder I have become a jann wannabe geek. I fell in love with science later in life thanks to the History Channel show of the “Universe.” After having taught high school science, I think astronomy should be taught every year because nothing fascinates students more than learning about the cosmos. I became an avid cleantech fan because it gives me hope about the future. My wife, my dogs and I just live because we love the backpacker world style.









advertisement