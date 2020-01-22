advertisement

In parts of South Australia – including Kangaroo Island – harmful winds with gusts of up to 90 km / h are expected today. In the meantime, part of the state had recorded a much-needed 4.4 mm drink of water for Adelaide.

For the Lower Eyre Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, the lower southeast as well as parts of the Mount Lofty Ranges, the Yorke Peninsula and the Upper South East Districts, a severe weather warning was issued due to harmful winds.

This morning strong west to northwest winds pull through the southern districts with a fast front and bring gusty showers over the warning area.

advertisement

The winds will gradually abate and the risk will decrease in the late morning and clear up in the early afternoon.

The SES advises people to keep their motor vehicles under cover, to secure loose objects around their properties and to stay indoors when conditions are difficult.

media_cameraThis map shows the areas in which the severe weather warning for harmful winds is present. Image: BoM

In the meantime, Adelaide had an urgently needed sip of water with 4.4 mm of precipitation for that day.

Mount Lofty recorded the most rainfall in the state at 11.8 mm.

The Stenhouse Bay of Yorke Peninsula was the second highest at 10.4 mm and Kuitpo in the lower lofty ranges at 8.8 mm.

Parndana had 6.6 mm of rain on Kangaroo Island, while 5.0 mm fell on Kingscote.

A maximum of 21 ° C is forecast for Adelaide, with a medium chance that showers will continue all morning and wind speeds of up to 45 km / h.

Let’s take a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: 21C, morning shower or two

Friday: 24 ° C, partly cloudy

Saturday: 27 ° C, mostly sunny

Sunday: 27 ° C, mostly sunny

FOLLOW ALL MOST IMPORTANT NEWS OF TOMORROW

Originally published as a Damaging Winds and Rain for parts of SA

advertisement