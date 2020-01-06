advertisement

The Golden Globes ceremony in the Beverly Hilton ballroom always provides interesting moments. But in 2020 (just like every year before) real fun can begin when these doors are open and over 1000 people sit inside.

The triumphant Sunday evening winners – like Awkwafina, who had her “The Farewell” crew at her side throughout the weekend, including Costar Zhao Shuzhen – led the way to the organizer’s official after party of the Golden Globe Awards as the Hollywood Foreign Press The association had set up engraving stations. She was happy when she had her first big trophy engraved, and soon followed by Olivia Colman, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and many others. Renee Zellweger and Boon Joon Ho hugged while they waited, and Michelle Williams glowed positively.

advertisement

Also read: Awkwafina on the personal tragedy that linked her to “The Farewell”

Back in the lobby, directors Noah Baumbach and Pedro Almodovar lamented that their films were going to be empty, while Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely led their sons Dylan and Paris, this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors, through the huge throng to the 21st anniversary of Warner Bros. and InStyle after the party at the Oasis Courtyard. Just a problem when Keely was separated from the pack. “Who is with you? Where’s your bracelet A burly guard asked. “I’m here with my husband Pierce Brosnan,” she replied.

Keely made the cut, as did Awkwafina’s entourage, and everyone climbed a series of carpet steps to enter a modern mid-century lounge with cozy banquets, a large round bar, and a dance floor. We’re not sure why Patricia Arquette was wearing a Viking helmet with horns in one of the cozy corners, but we do know why Jason Momoa wore a ballroom tank top that the whole world could see – and a fan of Firestorm created it on Twitter.

“She was cold!” Momoa said to TheWrap, pointed to his wife Lisa Bonet and laughed. “I gave her my coat to keep her warm there.” He didn’t exactly explain why he was wearing a tank, but we assume it’s because he’s running so hot.

“Hot” was the operating room for most of the people in the crowded party, from Sofia Vergara, who did a selfie vamp in a corner, to Selma Hayek, who cut him up with Arquette. Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, the two Big Little Lies costumes, gave the party even more glamor while Australian colleagues Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher hugged them. Helen Mirren swept in, trained and all to follow one of the fashion trends of the night when long dress trains were kicked everywhere.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Winners become political with speeches on climate change, abortion rights and war

Helen and husband Taylor Hackford also made the HBO party, along with the “Succession” winners (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Armstrong, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook), Stellan Skarsgård with his “Chernobyl” trophy and a large crowd others from the HBO stable. Henry Winkler, Jared Harris, Cynthia Erivo and Larry David also made this crowded scene in the Circa 55 restaurant at the Hilton.

Netflix’s after party took place in Robinsons-May’s old parking lot, a place with plenty of space that juggernaut definitely needed to accommodate all the A-listeners who came in. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio headed the indictment with Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel will follow shortly. Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Laura Dern, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Glenn Close and Scarlett Johansson added the necessary glamor to the bash, and Patricia Arquette also appeared, still wearing this Viking helmet. There was plenty of dancing, partying and kissing as everyone who was someone stopped by and said hello to head Honcho Ted Sarandos.

Also read: Golden Globes The most memorable moments, from F-Word jokes to Michelle Williams Pro Choice Plea

At the Amazon Studios celebration at the Stardust Penthouse, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the queen and wore Ralph & Russo’s couture pantsuit, which she later wanted to auction to help Australian firefighters. “The designers are Australian and it is the most extraordinary thing I have ever worn,” she said, “and I am very happy to be part of this effort.”

She was quite excited to hear Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish, who also played a DJ at the Bash. She and her co-star Andrew Scott worked in the room and greeted everyone from Tony Shaloub and Jon Hamm to Rachel Brosnahan and Orlando Bloom.

And when the Hilton scene calmed down, we shouted over a tired party-goer: “And tonight is just the beginning of the award season! I need a detox to get to the Oscars.”

Golden Globes 2020: The 13 Most Exceptional Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

These risk takers on the red carpet turned their heads at the Golden Globes 2020. Photo credit: Getty

A scandal indeed! Kerry Washington’s top was just a chain, a little black jacket, and lots of strategically placed double-sided tapes. Photo credit: Getty

Jennifer Lopez looked like a Christmas present with her huge green and gold bow. Photo credit: Getty

Brown is an unusual color on the red carpet, but Gwyneth Paltrow rocked this unusual Fendi smock with the diaphragm. Photo credit: Getty

Salma Hayek wore a deep dress that was definitely an eye-catcher. Photo credit: GettyPhoto credit: Getty

Taylor Swift floral print with a much more subtle keyhole in the middle. Photo credit: Getty

Zoey Deutch was chic in this canary yellow dress with bell sleeves from the 60s. Photo credit: Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen defied the black tuxedo trend with this bold, all-blue suit. Photo credit: Getty

Rooney Mara has channeled a Gothic goddess in black lace. Photo credit: Getty

Olivia Colman looked royal red in this dramatic, swollen, strapless dress. Photo credit: Getty

Jodie Comer also looked large-shouldered. Some pages joked that the “Killing Eve” star’s dress looked a bit like Baby Yoda. Photo credit: Getty

Joey King’s dress by Iris Van Helpen looked like an optical illusion on the red carpet. Photo credit: Getty

Cate Blanchett is always a red carpet risk taker. The edgy, jeweled halter top contrasted sharply with the soft, pleated sleeves. Photo credit: Getty

Billy Porter made another explanation of the red carpet in this feathered white tuxedo. The underside came loose when the star said “pose”: “This is a standing outfit.” Photo credit: Getty

Previous slide

Next slide

From Kerry Washington’s bold cleavage to Jennifer Lopez’s wide bow, you’ll see the gorgeous outfits

These risk takers on the red carpet turned their heads at the Golden Globes 2020.

advertisement