advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 8:51 pm

College girls basketball roundup in Buck County: January 7th

advertisement

Holy Ghost Prep 62, MaST Charter 35: Steve Cianci collected 10 points to give the Firebirds a bicentennial victory in the Athletic League Independence Division on Tuesday.

In addition to the 10 from Cianci, the Firebirds (10: 2, 4: 1 BAL) received eight points each from Liam Huy and Sean Elliott.

Central Bucks East 65, Quakertown 41: Jason Markowitz scored 15 points and Chris Charlton ended the game at the Suburban One League Continental Conference with 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

Markowitz had three 3-point points at night, while Charlton also had eight points. Brendan Harte ended the win with nine points.

Jake Hallowell led the Panthers with 13 points.

Germantown Academy 59, Episcopal Academy 49

advertisement