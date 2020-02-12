advertisement

The West is awake this afternoon after it became known that Ireland’s youngest EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Connacht.

National Lottery officials in Dublin were unsure of exactly where the winning ticket was sold and declined to pull it in the store, in the city, or even in the county where the 17 million euro ticket was sold to become.

However, a spokesman confirmed that no one had ever contacted who claimed to have the golden ticket.

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland this year and the 15th Irish win since the draw started in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesman addressed anyone who may have bought a ticket in the province in the past few days. Check your tickets to see if they won this life changing prize.

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46, while the Lucky Star numbers were 06 and 10.

“With a jackpot win of this size, it is important that the National Lottery takes some time to inform the winning retailer and, of course, gives the winning ticket holder the time and space it takes to reduce this amazing win leave, “said the lottery spokesman said

He added that the organization would most likely announce the county where the ticket was sold on Thursday, and then news about the city and the store where it was sold.

The € 17 million prize was not the only good news for the West this week, and another EuroMillions player in Mayo received € 500,000 after winning the main EuroMillions Plus prize.

This winning ticket was sold in the Easons Store on Main Street, Castlebar in Co Mayo. The ticket was purchased on February 11, the day of the draw.

“If you happen to be one of these lucky cardholders, please try to stay calm and make sure you sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper in a safe place and contact the National Lottery Sweepstakes Team on 01 836 4444 to collect your prize, ”continued the National Lottery spokesman.

