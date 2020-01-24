advertisement

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) says a top-quality men’s pair has not exercised its right to argue why competition should not be temporarily prevented.

Farah and the ITF approved the positive competitive test on January 14, when it was revealed that the sample was taken on October 17, 2019 and contained a steroid Boldero.

He does not enter the current Australian Open and blames a positive test on contaminated meat, in which Boldenone is frequently used by Colombian farmers to promote the growth of cows.

As a procedure, Zara is now subject to mandatory detention until a court hearing is scheduled to resolve the case.

The ITF has issued a statement saying: “Robert Farah has been temporarily suspended under Article 8 (3) (c) of the Tennis 2019 Anti-Doping Program until he has fully heard the indictment against him …”

It added: “Mr Farah had the right (and reserves) the right to apply to his independent tribunal to hear his case on why the temporary suspension should not be applied, but chose not to exercise that right until now.”

Zarah, who turned 33 on Monday, teamed up with fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Caballi on two major slam winners last year.

