The two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will start the Australian Open with potential for improvement after a 6-4, 6-2 by Aryna Sabalenka at ATP-WTA Adelaide International on Thursday.

The reigning Wimbledon champion and former number 1 dropped out five times and was flattened in the second set by her opponent from Belarus.

The 71-minute rout leaves Halep 1-1 for the season. The first Grand Slam of the year starts in Melbourne on Monday.

Sabalenka will fight Dayana Yastremska for a place in the final on Friday after the 19-year-old Ukrainian defeated a second top 20 opponent this week when she knocked out Croatian Donna Vekic 6: 4: 6: 3.

Sabalenka finished 12th to 4th and won her first game after two defeats against the Romanian, who was coached by Australian Darren Cahill.

“It feels great, we had a tough match and she played well,” said Sabalenka. “I tried to focus on every point. “I don’t care about the Grand Slam, I just play every match.

“I wasn’t interested in the past, I stayed the moment that helped me win.”

Halep lost the break advantage twice in the first set. Sabalenka had to take a third service break in the last game after making a double mistake from the starting XI.

In the second round, the Belarusian ran away – Halep applauded and raised her arms triumphantly when she finally won a game 5-0.

Yastremska, rank 24, was thrilled to get past Vekic.

“It’s nice to be in the semi-finals earlier this year,” she said. “I don’t play my best game, but it’s still nice.

“I’m just getting my shape. I have a big goal for Australia but I will try to be realistic and play game by game. That is all I can think of. “

Australian Ashleign Barty later plays Marketa Vondrousova, fourth Belinda Bencic meets American Danielle Collins.

The South African Lloyd Harris prevailed against the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with 6: 3 and 6: 3 and won a semi-final.

