As he has been working on his game in the past few months, it’s no surprise that San Juan Go For Gold star John Wilson is in one of the best seasons of his career, maybe even better than 11 years ago. He has the NCAA Most Valuable player won when he was Jose Rizal’s go-to-guy at the NCAA.

Wilson’s social media accounts were filled with videos in which he worked in the gym, even as the incumbent MPBL champion Knights continued his upswing in the Chooks-to-Go-Lakan season.

“I’ve been more consistent this season because of the extra work I’ve done,” said 32-year-old Wilson in Filipino after scoring 24 points to give the Knights a strong 109-99 win over Pasig Sta to lead. Lucia last Saturday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Wilson’s accomplishments recalled his MVP season at the NCAA in 2009 when he once exploded 48 points for the Heavy Bombers.

Although Wilson is a step slower, he’s now older, wiser, and shoots more than coach Randy Alcantara did.

This led to an increase in his rating from almost 14 points per game last year in the Datu Cup to 21.2 points in the first 25 games of the Lakan Cup, making Wilson the first player in the league to score 1,000 points.

“I think my shoot is the way it was in my last year at JRU. But I just can’t take it for granted because this is my job, ”said Wilson, who has been with the PBA for eight years. “I need to make sure I’m ready to prepare every game with respect for the management of San Juan and my teammates.”

Wilson only needed 59 games, including 25 this season, to reach the milestone. More importantly, he led San Juan 22: 3 to the best record in the league so far.

The brokers’ tough resistance to the knights was underlined by Jeric Tengs 31 points. However, Pasig ended in a 14:11 record tie for last place in the North Division playoffs against Caloocan.

Reigning MVP Gab Banal ended the game with a triple double when Bacoor continued his fiery run 98:67 against Muntinlupa while Pao Javelona hit some baskets to help Bacolod bring Basilan down [96:89].

Banal had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the strikers took their sixth consecutive win to improve to 21-5. INQ

