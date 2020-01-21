advertisement

Netflix discontinued the trailer for the next 10-part dramatic comedy series “Gentefied” on Tuesday. It shows three Mexican-American cousins ​​trying to save their family’s taco shop in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

The series, which premieres on February 21, will be produced by “Ugly Betty” star America Ferrera and “That ’70s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama, both of whom will also be guest stars. Ferrera also directed two episodes with Marvin Lemus, Marta Cunningham, Agora Guerra and Andrew Ahn.

“Gentefied” was created by the two first-generation Chicano authors, Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, and adapted from their 2017 Sundance film of the same name.

advertisement

Also read: Yes, “The Circle” star Shubham Goel really ran for the governor of California – and wasn’t last

Here is the Netflix description of the series:

In this bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disturbs everything, three Mexican-American cousins ​​fight to pursue the American dream, even if the same dream threatens the things they care about: theirs Neighborhood, her immigrant grandfather and the family’s taco shop. The Spanglish Dramedy takes place in a rapidly changing Los Angeles and will control important topics such as identity, class and the balance between fame and honor and translate memes for their parents. Most of all, Gentefied will settle once and for all with how to pronounce Latinx. A love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities, creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, hopes Gentefied that their little cousins ​​Rock Adidas, Hoops and big dreams on the canvas as they had only dreamed of, grow up.

Gentefied is a Netflix production. It shows Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos. Charles D. King and Kim Roth produce for MACRO, Ferrera for Take Fountain and Teri Weinberg for Yellow Brick Road. Aaliyah Williams also produces.

“Gentefied” will premiere on Netflix on February 21st.

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who co-developed Get Smart, co-wrote The Graduate, and co-directed Warren Beatty’s 1978 hit Heaven Can Wait died on January 8th in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Rocky Johnson Rocky Johnson, member of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on January 15 at the age of 75.

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement