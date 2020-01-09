advertisement

Willie Walsh has announced plans to retire as Chief Executive of the International Airlines Group (IAG) in March.

The former Irish pilot will leave IAG completely at the end of June. IAG is the parent company of Aer Lingus and British Airways as well as Iberia. He will be replaced by the current Iberia managing director Luis Gallego as head of IAG.

Mr Walsh said last November that he wanted to retire in the next two years.

“I indicated that I was clearly approaching retirement … as expected, the Board of Directors has been working on succession planning for some time,” said Walsh on IAG’s annual capital market day.

The former managing director of Aer Lingus said at the time that he wanted to retire before his 60th birthday on October 25, 2021.

“I still love what I do, but my intention is to retire in the next two years.”

On Thursday, Walsh said: “It was a privilege to have been instrumental in creating and developing the IAG. I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people at British Airways and IAG over the past 15 years. ”

IAG chairman Antonio Vázquez said the IAG under Walsh has become one of the world’s leading airlines.

“Willie was the main driver of this unique idea, the IAG,” he said. “I admire his dedication, strong leadership and clear vision, always ready to take on the challenges ahead.

“I deeply respect what he achieved as CEO of this group, his sense of fairness, his transparency and his ability to integrate people regardless of nationality or origin.

“Willie has built a strong management team and I am very happy that Luis will be promoted by this team to replace Willie as CEO.

Mr. Gallego started his career in the aviation industry at Air Nostrum in 1997 and has been CEO of Iberia since 2014.

