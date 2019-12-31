advertisement

Kemboy satisfied Willie Mullins with his return to action at the Savills Chase in Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old took a tight fourth place in Punchestown almost eight months ago since defeating Stablemate and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo.

Kemboy lost his position as absolute favorite for the Gold Cup this season – but Mullins expects to improve for Saturday’s run the next time he turns up, which is expected to take place in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup in February.

“All horses came out of the Savills Chase well, and we’re happy with Kemboy and Bellshill,” he said.

“I am very pleased with Bellshill’s owner Graham Wylie, who was knighted on the New Year’s Honor List.

“I expect both of them to take a step forward for the run – they will have to do it.”

“Last year at this time, Kemboy had a run, so he should certainly improve.”

When asked if the Irish Gold Cup could be the next, Mullins added: “It would be the obvious goal at the moment.

“Al Boum Photo will be going to Tramore with a few others (on New Year’s Day), and I hope we’ll have some more for the Gold Cup when this week is over.”

One horse that was clearly absent from Leopardstown’s Christmas gatherings was Benie Des Dieux – and she can now go straight to Cheltenham.

“Benie is in good shape but just not enough to run this week, so we left her at home,” said Mullins. “She may be going straight to Cheltenham.

“We could go to the Galmoy hurdle or something. She went straight to Cheltenham last year, but last year it was fun with the ground. “

