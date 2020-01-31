advertisement

Willian Jose apologized to Real Sociedad and fans of the club after failing to get a “dream” move to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old striker emerged as a reported Spurs goal this month when Jose Mourinho was looking for cover for injured Harry Kane.

Willian Jose has missed Sociedad’s last three games in uncertainty about his future after apologizing for Copa del Rey’s win against Espanyol on January 22, hoping to leave the club.

However, the striker appears to remain in La Liga at least for the rest of the season after talks failed with Spurs, who was reportedly not ready to keep up with Sociedad’s $ 30 million ask price.

Manchester United has also been named as a likely candidate, but the Red Devils are unlikely to make an offer. For the time being, Willian Jose is concentrating on winning back fans of Anoeta.

“I apologize to fans for everything that has happened in the past few days,” he told the club’s media channel. “A lot has happened and I have to apologize to the fans, my teammates and also the coach who support me.

“I saw that it was a great opportunity for me to play in the Champions League for a Premier League team. I have a dream of playing in the Premier League. It didn’t happen, but I’m very happy . “

“I’m always grateful to Real for everything they gave me, for how they supported me, and now I just have to work the way I’ve worked in the past few weeks to regain my place.

“I said I wasn’t going to call Espanyol. I don’t know if it was the best decision, but I thought at that moment. I had a lot of information in my head and ended up telling the president that it wasn’t in my head was to go to the game.

“I apologize to everyone for what happened and will continue to work every day to regain people’s trust.

“It’s not just the fans who were injured, but also me. The last two weeks have been very painful for me, my wife and my family. I just want to keep working and help my teammates and score goals.” and to please the fans and recite my name for those in Anoeta – that would be a great pleasure. “

