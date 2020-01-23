advertisement

NEW ORLEANS – Zion Williamson crowned his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and thrilling the crowd – just to see his team run out.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs held up Williamson’s late climb for a 121-117 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

After spending the past three months rehabilitating his right knee after arthroscopic surgery, Williamson struggled to find his shot in the first three quarters, in which he played a little less than 12 minutes. When the fourth quarter started, he had only five points, four rebounds, one support and four sales.

But when Williamson opened up for a straight-on-3 win nine minutes before the end, he released it and he collapsed, energizing the stadium. He followed that with a hot three-minute stretch in which he lay in an alley, missed with an inverted layup, and hit three more 3s.

He ended the wave with a free throw when the cheering crowd “M-V-P!”

Shortly thereafter, it was lowered to 109-108 with the pelicans, which were backward by 12 at the beginning of the period. But he didn’t return to the game, much to the displeasure of the fans who said, “We want Zion!”

In the meantime, the Spurs began to withdraw. DeRozan started San Antonio’s crucial wave with a roller blind and a pull-up sweater. Aldridge followed shortly thereafter with a tip-in and a jumper.

New Orleans came in at Josh Harts 3 against 119-117, but Aldridge responded with two free throws and the Spurs gave up another basket.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans but missed 16 out of 22 shots while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Williamson entered the Smoothie King Center in a black suit with a blue design and blue basketball sneakers. On the black t-shirt he was wearing under his sports coat was the phrase “Let’s Dance” in pink, which was his message to New Orleans the night the pelicans designed it.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Dejounte Murray scored 13 and Derrick White 12th… DeRozan scored at least 20 points in 15 of 16 games. … Rudy Gay returned after pausing three games due to illness. He had two rebounds from the bank in nine minutes.

Pelicans: Jrue Holiday scored 12 points. Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds. … JJ Redick and Hart scored 10 points each.

POP’S PRAISE

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is known to sometimes be irreplaceable during media interviews, sounded genuinely enthusiastic that he was in the building for Williamson’s first game.

“You just feel like you are seeing a new generation and you will see it. You will be right in the middle of it,” Popovich said before the tip.

The 24-year-old Spurs head coach, who won five championships, remembered his first NBA job as a San Antonio assistant with Larry Brown in the 1988-89 season, which was at the heart of the Michael Jordan era.

“I remember my first days as an assistant to Larry and I was fascinated to sit on the bench and watch Michael walking up and down the square. I don’t even know if I knew what was going on in the game. I just couldn’t take my eyes off him, ”said Popovich. “So I’m thinking about it and now this generation is coming and it was a lot of fun to see it.”

