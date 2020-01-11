advertisement

In the last four matches of the New Zealand WTA Tournament in New Zealand, Williams needed just 44 minutes to beat 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1.

The 23-time Grand Champion mixed 17 winners with six forced fumbles and lost just 9 points in service. Williams served five seasons and transformed all five of his break points into a dominant showcase, leading up to Melbourne’s first grand slam of the year.

The American has moved on to the 98th final of his WTA Tour and will be aiming for the 73rd title, but the first since the 2017 Australian Open when he will face Essex Pegula.

In her semifinal, Pegula worried fifth-generation Carolyn Wozniacki 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Perfect performance @ serenawilliams beats Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 and secures her place in the @asb_classic final. pic.twitter.com/umBhH6OHNd:

Wozniacki, a two-way runner who will retire after the Australian Open in 2020, scored just 10 points in the third set.

Wozniacki will play in the doubles final against Williams against Taylor Townsend and Asia Mohammed.

In Brisbane, Pliskova lost the first set of the tie-break in which she broke two sets and saved four, and looked away from the barrel after the second broke Ossetian 6-5.

However, Osaka’s first serve at the point of the game was overwhelmingly tried, and a number of errors brought Pliskova back into the fray. The second seed took full advantage, winning the subsequent tie-break and comfortably accepting the decider, defeating the Australian Open Open champion 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

Earlier, Madison Casey had teamed up with Petra Kvitova and will play a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory, meaning she will not be in the Queensland final.

Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova of Shenzhen won the WTA Tour title of Elena Ribakina 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

