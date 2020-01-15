advertisement

After the introduction of a cycling team for the Tour de France, Israel hopes to further strengthen its image through sport with the announcement of a Formula 1 driver on Wednesday.

Williams executives were in the coastal city of Tel Aviv to introduce Roy Nissany, who the British team said will be the first driver to fly the Israeli flag.

The 25-year-old Frenchman joined the team in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after two days of testing last month.

advertisement

Chanoch Nissany’s son, born in Tel Aviv, took part in the free practice of the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix for the Italian team Minardi. While some described him as the first Israeli Formula 1 driver, he was 42 years old at the time and had spent most of his life in Hungary.

His son is inducted into the Williams ranks as a test driver for the 2020 season as the team tries to recover from a disastrous 2019.

“Roy put his driving skills to the test last season in the Abu Dhabi test after the season and we were extremely impressed,” said Claire Williams, deputy team principal.

“You want the fastest driver you can have … but you need drivers who can work in a team,” Williams said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“Having an Israeli driver is a historic moment,” she added.

Nissany will be the team’s third driver after George Russell and Canadian Nicolas Latifi from Iran.

– Israeli flag –

The new test driver said his key role would be to “give my feedback, understand the new race car, know it down to the last detail, prepare to develop the car in 2021 and hopefully drive it”.

Nissany competed in Formula 2 last year and finished tenth in his best result. With three victories, he finished fourth in the World Series Formula V8 3500cc in 2016.

His car bears the Israeli flag and the logo of the Israel Start-Up Nation, the name of the first Tour de France cycling team.

The cyclists are funded by the Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams, who presented himself as President of the Roy Nissany Formula One Management Group.

“I have certain sponsorship obligations,” Adams told AFP.

He was also the sponsor who brought Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates to Tel Aviv for a friendly against Uruguay in November.

“He was testing in Abu Dhabi, think about what that means. A few years ago this would have been unthinkable,” he added when an Israeli driver showed up in an Arab city.

advertisement