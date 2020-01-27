advertisement

A fine second test century by Sean Williams allowed Zimbabwe to dominate the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Monday when it finally reached 352 for six.

The Zimbabwe captain, who won the throw and decided to hit first, made 107 out of 137 balls, an inning that swung between the bang with 10 fours and three sixes and the pragmatic.

He was supported by Brendan Taylor [62] and Sikandar Raza [72].

After losing to 10 wickets last week at the same location in the first test, Zimbabwe recovered in the evening with Regis Chakabva [31] and debutant Tinotenda Mutombodzi [10].

After the early defeats of Prince Masvaure and Craig Ervine, Taylor started the counterattack and hit 10 fours and a six over the long gap of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Taylor scored the lion’s share of the runs in a 65-run partnership with opening player Kevin Kasuza, who played in the short-distance race in last week’s first test despite his second innings he hit on the head.

Kasuza struggled through the morning before losing Suranga Lakmal for 38.

Lakmal, who bowled great in the first test, released another good delivery to remove Taylor.

– Williams century –

Williams quickly galloped from only 36 balls to 36. He slowed a bit to reach his third half of the test and found a useful partner in Raza.

Together, they added 159 for the fifth wicket when the Sri Lankans tried to fill the gaps in the field.

The breakthrough came when Raza [72] broke Embuldeniya and Angelo Mathews scored after a long wait.

Williams went on to educate his second testing century – his first was against New Zealand in Bulawayo four years ago – by sweeping Embuldeniya for four.

However, he gave it up in the next round when he tried to throw a straight ball from Dhananjaya de Silva over Midwicket and was bowled.

Sri Lanka immediately took over the new ball but was unable to make any more cuts as Chakabva and Mutombodzi vigorously struggled through to the end.

The visitor had started the day well when Lahiru Kumara found the edge of Masvaure’s bat for nine before Irvine De Silva stumbled on a short leg where Oshada Fernando made a sharp catch.

Zimbabwe made two changes to the team that had lost the first test. Carl Mumba replaced injured Kyle Jarvis and all-rounder Mutombodzi, who made his test debut with a cone shoot in front of Ainsley Ndlovu.

Sri Lanka made a change when left-handed bowler Vishwa Fernando came to Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka leads the two-test series 1-0.

