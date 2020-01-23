advertisement

If you don’t feel it enough by email, you can subscribe to Statistics Canada’s daily information called, surprisingly, “The Daily.” I take it from a sense of duty, though that doesn’t mean it’s not sometimes it’s very interesting. My favorite entry is “Crushing Statistics”, which receives updates every so often. Some of the StatsCan statistics are actually oppressive, but in this case they are referring to the crushing business, which has been a constant concern for some time.

This week’s daily brought in a publication on “Dangerous Goods Incidents in Canada”, an annual report that was impossible to resist (even if, according to Statistics Canada, it takes a few clicks to access the data).

The incidents are broken down by whether they occur on the road, in a facility or by air, rail or marine. Roads and facilities caused most of the problems. And November – when everyone outside B.C. is getting used to black ice again? – was the worst month. At least it was in 2018. This is data for 2018. 2019 apparently comes out this time next year.

advertisement

November was the worst month

There were 464 incidents in 2018, more than one a day. More than half happened in Alberta, which makes sense, Alberta given that many of your most dangerous goods were brought from the land. Most incidents relate to flammable gases (54.2 percent), gases (18.6 percent), abrasives (16.5 percent), oxidizing substances and organic peroxide (3.2 percent) and various products, substances or organisms (2.7 percent). These are, respectively, Class 3, Class 2, Class 8, Class 5 and Class 9 goods under the ninefold classification of the Dangerous Goods Transport Act, 1992.

The most common incidents include the release of petroleum products. No less than 246,021 gallons of diesel was released in 89 reportable incidents – not just “reportable,” as it seems, but also actually reported. Most of the releases, 79 of them, involve fraud called “crude sweet oil.”

Rail cars await pickup in Winnipeg in a photo op from March 23, 2014.

My God !, I thought when I first read this: 246,021 liters!

Then I began to wonder: how many liters is it, really? How many pools would they fill, for example, those liters?

The internet has a bad press these days, but it’s still a great thing to uncover facts, many of them true. Write “how many liters in a pool?” And Google gives you 3.38 million responses – not all, it seems, though I haven’t checked them out. The first one I received went as follows: pool length, 25 meters; pool width, 10 meters, pool depth, one to two meters, average 1.5. So the volume of the pool is 25 x 10 x 1.5 = 375 cubic meters. How many liters in a cube? 1,000. So this pool, which looks roughly the same size as my local pool, besides the local pool has a diving bottom, so it’s actually a bit larger, it’s 375,000 liters.

But all the oil spilled in all reported oil spills in the country was only 246,021 liters. So it would fill the pool only at two-thirds (almost) of its capacity. How much would the Olympic-sized proverbial swimming pool be filled (50m long x 25m wide x 2m)? A pool with those measurements has a volume of 2.5 million liters, so all the oil spilled in all the oil spills reported in 2018 will fill less than one-tenth of an Olympic-sized pool.

The internet has a bad press these days, but it’s still a great thing to uncover facts, many of them true

How many liters per hectare would all 2018 oil spills achieve if they were evenly spread across the country? Canada’s land mass, according to Natural Resources Canada, is 998.5 million hectares. One hectare, in case you are like me and have always thought, is approximately the size of a rugby field. Dividing 246,021 by 998.5 million gives you 0.00025 liters per hectare. Another useful online device, a conversion app, tells me that 0.00025 liters equals half the US dollar spoonful per hectare. So, all reported oil spills in Canada in 2018 amounted to half a teaspoon per hectare. That’s not much. Bet if you have to find half a teaspoon of oil spilled somewhere on a rugby field, you will have trouble doing so.

I understand that the spilled oil was not evenly spread throughout the country. I also understand that you can drown in a river whose average depth is half a foot (though I’m guessing there aren’t many such rivers). Finally, I understand that if you are a fish or bird or even a human being dipping in a hundred percent of the 246,021 liters shed, this can be very bad for you.

But oil spills totaling less than one-tenth of an Olympic-size pool across a country, the size of Canada over an entire year? I will categorize it under “Good News”.

advertisement