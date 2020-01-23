advertisement

The Panthers senior will be able to rely on his many years of tournament experience.

WARMINSTER – The other sports, and there were many of them, came and went for TJ England.

“I played everything,” said England. “You call it and I’ve tried it quite a few times. But it was always about wrestling for me. It was always wrestling and something else until I realized that I enjoyed wrestling the most and stopped playing everything else.

advertisement

“I know I made the right choice because I still love to wrestle and try to do better every day.”

When asked when he started on the mat and England, an older William Tennent, gives a unique answer.

“I was pretty much in diapers when I started wrestling,” said England. “My brother Zach is 10 years older than me and he wrestled and my father was a wrestling coach, so I just came along and tried it out.

“I don’t remember not wrestling because it has always been such a big part of my life.”

And sport was good for him. He has a crazy number of career wins (123), traveled to Hershey for the PIAA Class 3A State tournament and is perfect for the 15-0 this season at £ 126 this season.

“TJ is doing everything possible and wants to improve in all aspects of the sport,” said William Tennents coach Joe Stabilito in the first year. “He has the talent, the strength, the speed – all these things to do a strong run in the tournaments.

“We think he can be in the top four (in states) – he’s so good. And if things break, who knows? He has the confidence you need and the all-round skills to do that. “

England, who spent their first two seasons at Archbishop Wood, also have time to help the younger Panthers.

“We have a very, very young team,” said Stabilito. “We have some guys who have never wrestled for the team before, and TJ does everything it can to help them learn and improve.

“You can’t ask for more. He’s a team leader in a team that needs a leader and does a great job.”

A year ago, England, which ranked 12th in the state, qualified for Hershey for the first time and won two games before retiring. His two defeats by the state totaling four points met Kurtis Phipps from Norwin, who later became second, and Will Betancourt from Manheim Central, who later became seventh.

“I learned a lot when I was in States last year,” said England. “You get nervous about the big arena and the big crowd, but as soon as the match starts, it goes away and you just try to wrestle as best you can.

“When I was a freshman at Wood, we went to the state dual meet tournament, but it’s a lot different than the single tournament. There are a lot more people in the stands at the single tournament and everyone is really tough to wrestle with ,

“I think last year’s experience at the individual tournament will help me this year.”

Next year he will wrestle at Clarion University.

“I loved it there when I was there and I think it will be a great school for me,” said England. “Dom Rigous (a graduate from Central Bucks South) wrestled with Clarion and I asked him about school and he really had a great experience there.

“Everything he told me about Clarion was true and many things were even better than he said. I’m really looking forward to going there, but first I want to end this season as best I can. “

advertisement