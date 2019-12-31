advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

December 30, 2019 at 8:51 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: December 30th

advertisement

William Tennent 42, Souderton 38: Junior Derrik Cosenza scored 24 points and scored 10 rebounds when the Panthers triggered the nonleague surprise in a nonleague game held on Monday afternoon.

Josiah Johnson added 10 points for the Panthers, including two six-second free throws that put the game away. The Panthers kept Souderton 35 percent (13:37) away from the field.

The Indians were led by Dominic Natale and Jason Price, who had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Central Bucks West 48, Military Magnet Academy 32: The Bucks opened a close game 16-2 in the third quarter and ended the Modie Risher Holiday Tournament with a win. Owen Haney had 15 points and was appointed to the All-Tournament team. Mika Munari added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jack Neri added eight points and four rebounds.

George School 60, Radnor 56: Jordan Miller scored 24 points in the second half, 15 when the Cougars slipped too late on Monday to win the non-league. Nazim Pierre also had 18 points for the Cougars and Jack Vreeswyk added 11.

advertisement