advertisement

Members of the royal family are due to visit Leicestershire next week, palace officials said.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will travel to the city on Tuesday to meet with traders at the Leicester Market and members of a women’s charity.

advertisement

They will then attend a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city and unveil a commemorative plaque on the new market square to mark that it is renamed Green Dragon Square.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center at Stanford Hall, near Loughborough, where they will meet service personnel recovering from injuries on the battlefield .

The Prince of Wales will attend a reception to launch the Midlands chapter of the British Asian Trust in the city center and will visit the Soane Britain Workshop at Thurmaston which is Britain’s last rattan workshop, to see a series of demonstrations of craftsmen and women.

The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, will travel to Leicester General Hospital to participate in the Royal Voluntary Service’s “Big Trolley Push”.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by singer Elaine Page OBE, ambassador of the Royal Voluntary Service.

Charles and Camilla should also visit The Cambridge Satchel Company where they will visit the Syston workshop with the founder, Julie Deane.

The precise times of the visit will be published at a later date.

.

advertisement