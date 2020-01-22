advertisement

Worry about Torres as we prepare to air NCIS Season 17, Episode 14 on CBS next week. Be very concerned. Although we haven’t heard anything that suggests Wilmer Valderrama is leaving the show, they obviously want this to be something we are concerned about. History dictates that.

To boost the hype here, we suggest you watch the full NCIS season 17, episode 14, below:

“In Flames” – After Torres and Bishop became victims of an escape, Torres fights for his life in the intensive care unit at NCIS on Tuesday, January 28 (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET / PT). on the CBS Television Network.

Would you like more NCIS updates in video form? Then be sure to read the latest information at the end of this article!

So if nothing happens to Torres in the long run, what is this episode focusing on? We believe that part of it has to do with the authors, who want to create a kind of “nobody is safe” mood for the viewers watching at home. We also think this could be the kind of episode that makes Torres and Bishop think about their lives a little differently. It is clear that the two have feelings for one another, but something has held them back. In this episode, the characters may find that there is no time to wait. Wouldn’t it be the right time to push ahead?

Although we don’t think Wilmer is leaving the show, we have to remember another thing on the way there – Lucas Black left NCIS: New Orleans, with almost no warning. It was one of the biggest shockers of the past year and, considering that, anything is possible. We just don’t think the authors want to drop Torres when there are so many great stories to tell.

What would you like to see when it comes to the 14th episode of NCIS season 17?

Make sure you share it in the comments now!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

