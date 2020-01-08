advertisement

Almost exactly a year after Whistler’s mayor and city council raised the wrath of the Canadian oil industry with a “hypocritical” letter urging 19 global oil producers to take financial responsibility for the costs of climate change, Whistler is ready to fight reconnect?

At its meeting on December 17, the Council received a letter from the Georgia Straight Alliance and the West Coast Environmental Law asking it to work “on accountability” for climate change.

“We are writing today to encourage you to examine the legal options related to climate costs for your own local government,” the partial letter said.

“It is significant that many local governments before Christ wrote letters to fossil fuel companies pointing out the moral responsibility of these companies for local climate costs, but to raise the climate costs of fossil fuel companies and to increase their business practices change, more action may be needed. “

Although the council was not committed to any action – the letter was received and passed on to staff who will report back to the council later – at least one city council did not seem to be interested in the idea.

“I think we have done some work on this file, so I think we can consider the action taken,” said Coun. Cathy Jewett at the meeting.

But despite the firestorm, Whistler held out late last year (cf.

Pique, December 20, 2018, “Whistler’s climate protection letter is causing trouble for the fossil fuel industry”), the concept began to pick up speed in 2019.

On June 27, the Vancouver City Council passed an application instructing Mayor Kennedy Stewart to turn to local governments across the country to investigate possible common legal strategies that fossil fuel companies would use to account for climate-related costs In September, the city of Victoria announced that Joseph Arvay, one of Canada’s leading litigation attorneys, has created a legal opinion on the possibility of a class action lawsuit by BC communities against fossil fuel companies.

“We felt it was important to recheck with communities that realized that their taxpayers shouldn’t be 100% responsible for these costs … to make sure they were aware of the opportunity and to encourage them to check in These two municipalities are looking for ways to collaborate, share information, and search for opportunities, “said Andrew Gage, an environmental law clerk on the west coast.

So far 26 BC Municipalities have either sent letters to fossil fuel companies or to the province asking for legislative changes, Gage said – although in at least one case (the District of Squamish), no letter was ever sent although the council voted in favor.

The concept of legal action against fossil fuel emitters is gaining in importance worldwide, Gage said, referring to communities in the United States and Germany that are already suing companies, or to a human rights commission in the Philippines that identified 47 fossil fuel companies contributed to human rights violations.

“This is a global discussion in terms of the realization that we cannot ignore the cost of fossil fuel savings. We cannot pretend that this industry is profitable if it does not pay for the costs associated with its products.” “Said Gage.

“I think the goal is to find out how our communities can ultimately get the resources they need to prepare for climate change and protect our citizens while ensuring that the fossil fuel industry has to account for these costs when they make business decisions. “

