We know that there are a lot of people excited to see new episodes of NCIS and how they get big ad platforms. Last year, the CBS series used the Super Bowl to perform a new teaser for “She”, an episode that eventually revealed that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) was still alive.

Given the effectiveness of advertising last year – “She” was one of the top rated episodes of Season 16 – it makes sense that CBS wants to do this again. So should we expect a different kind of NCIS advertisement during the big game this year? On paper it makes sense …

Would you like more NCIS messages in video form?

Unfortunately there is bad news here – there will be no NCIS advertising. Why this? It has a lot to do with the fact that CBS doesn’t have a Super Bowl this year. If so, they would most likely do something to get the show on the air. That is one of the few things that make sense! Fox does, however, and they won’t spend much time promoting other network shows.

Unfortunately, you could wait until the end of this week for more news about the next brand new NCIS episode. We usually expect a promotion after a recent iteration. However, due to the annual status of the Union address, no repetition is scheduled in the normal Tuesday window. There is no specific schedule for a promo, but we hope that some fun things come to us. Finally, the next new episode around Valentine’s Day will be themed! If you like romance or at least enjoy the show, there is a lot to enjoy here.

What do you want to see most when it comes to upcoming NCIS season 17?

Are you amazed that there is no advertising this year? Share this in the comments now and stick with it if you want more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piUHSunRwX4 (/ embed)

